Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:CIHL) Announces GBX 5.39 Dividend

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for Caribbean Investment with our free daily email newsletter:

Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:CIHL) announced a dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 28.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Caribbean Investment stock opened at GBX 29.05 ($0.38) on Wednesday. Caribbean Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 13.12 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 35 ($0.46). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83.

Get Caribbean Investment alerts:

Caribbean Investment Company Profile

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.