AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, December 24th, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AquaVenture from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered AquaVenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised AquaVenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered AquaVenture from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AquaVenture has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.06.

Get AquaVenture alerts:

Shares of AquaVenture stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. AquaVenture has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AquaVenture will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAAS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AquaVenture by 111.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in AquaVenture during the third quarter worth $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AquaVenture by 23.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in AquaVenture by 1,776.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in AquaVenture during the third quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

AquaVenture Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for AquaVenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaVenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.