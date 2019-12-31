Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) vs. Hawaiian (OTCMKTS:HA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for Hawaiian with our free daily email newsletter:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) and Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.4% of Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Air Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Hawaiian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hawaiian and Air Canada, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian 4 5 1 0 1.70 Air Canada 0 0 6 0 3.00

Hawaiian currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.08%. Air Canada has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.48%. Given Air Canada’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Air Canada is more favorable than Hawaiian.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hawaiian and Air Canada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian $2.84 billion 0.48 $233.20 million $5.44 5.38 Air Canada $13.94 billion 0.71 $128.84 million N/A N/A

Hawaiian has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Air Canada.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian and Air Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian 7.30% 22.23% 6.01% Air Canada 5.74% 25.91% 3.75%

Summary

Air Canada beats Hawaiian on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York. It also provides daily service on Neighbor Island routes among the six islands of the State of Hawai'I; and international routes between the State of Hawai'i and Sydney, Australia, as well as Tokyo and Osaka, Japan. In addition, the company offers scheduled service between the State of Hawai'i and Pago Pago, American Samoa; Papeete, Tahiti; Brisbane, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; Sapporo, Japan; and Seoul, South Korea, as well as various ad hoc charters. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. distributes its tickets through various distribution channels, including its Website hawaiianairlines.com primarily for North America and Neighbor Island routes, as well as through travel agencies and wholesale distributors for its international routes. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 20 Boeing 717-200 aircraft for the Neighbor Island routes; 4 Boeing 767-300 aircraft; 24 Airbus A330-200 aircraft; and 11 Airbus A321-200 for the North America, international, and charter routes, as well as owns 4 ATR42 aircrafts. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 184 aircraft under the Air Canada mainline brand name comprising 91 Boeing and Airbus narrow-body aircraft, 74 Boeing and Airbus wide-body aircraft, and 19 Embraer 190 regional jets; and 53 aircraft under the Air Canada Rouge brand name consisting of 22 Airbus A319 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 aircraft, and 25 Boeing 767-300 aircraft. It also provides air cargo services in domestic and U.S. transborder routes, as well as on international routes between Canada and markets in Europe, Asia, South America, and Australia. In addition, the company operates, develops, markets, and distributes vacation travel packages in the Caribbean, Mexico, the United States, Europe, Central and South America, South Pacific, Australia, and Asia; and offers cruise packages in North America, Europe, and the Caribbean. Air Canada was founded in 1937 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

