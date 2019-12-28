Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Stake Reduced by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,264 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $8,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.56.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $2,411,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,751 shares in the company, valued at $97,133,283.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,084,960. 13.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $133.33. 617,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,505. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $134.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.18 and a 200-day moving average of $113.91.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

