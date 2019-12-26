Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Nomura

Nomura restated their buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 11th, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.56.

RCL opened at $132.96 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $89.51 and a 1 year high of $134.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 826,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,084,960. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after buying an additional 392,806 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

