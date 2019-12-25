Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 694.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,316 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Evertec worth $14,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evertec by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,955,000 after buying an additional 158,378 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Evertec by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,731,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,624,000 after acquiring an additional 65,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Evertec by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,463,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,873,000 after buying an additional 29,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Evertec by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,517,000 after buying an additional 51,776 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evertec during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,285,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $416,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,626.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 28,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $905,493.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,558,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EVTC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.33. Evertec Inc has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Evertec had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 58.35%. The business had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Evertec Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Evertec’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

