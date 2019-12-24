Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:CIHL) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.39

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for Caribbean Investment with our free daily email newsletter:

Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:CIHL) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 28.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON CIHL traded up GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 33.50 ($0.44). 748,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,803. Caribbean Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 13.12 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 19.56 ($0.26). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 million and a PE ratio of 3.10.

About Caribbean Investment

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.

