Caribbean Investment (LON:CIHL) Trading 20.6% Higher

Shares of Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:CIHL) traded up 20.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.56 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25), 451,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5,692% from the average session volume of 7,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.75 ($0.21).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 million and a PE ratio of 1.76.

Caribbean Investment Company Profile (LON:CIHL)

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.

