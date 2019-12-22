New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,812,000 after buying an additional 1,753,177 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,483,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,823,000 after acquiring an additional 603,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,276,000 after acquiring an additional 561,317 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,136,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,210,000 after acquiring an additional 505,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,068,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,709,000 after purchasing an additional 283,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 845,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.56.

Shares of RCL traded up $4.23 on Friday, reaching $131.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,295,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,653. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.24 and a 200-day moving average of $113.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $89.48 and a twelve month high of $132.49.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

