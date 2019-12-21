Zacks Investment Research Lowers Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $133.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Royal Caribbean have outperformed the industry so far this year. The outperformance is mainly backed by solid earnings surprise history, with earnings surpassing analysts’ expectations in six of the last seven quarters. Higher demand for cruises and solid booking trends bode well. The demand for all brands and itineraries picked up sharply over the past year. However, the company’s trimmed guidance for fiscal 2019 is a concern. Full-year guidance takes into account the negative impact from itinerary disruptions and relief efforts owing to Hurricane Dorian. Also, higher costs, currency and other macroeconomic headwinds might hurt profitability in the near term. Earnings estimate for 2019 and 2020 has also witnessed downward revision over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ concern over the stock’s prospects.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCL. Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.56.

NYSE RCL opened at $131.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $89.48 and a 52 week high of $132.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,485,088.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,084,960 over the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

