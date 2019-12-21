Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,264 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $8,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.8% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCL. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.56.

NYSE:RCL opened at $131.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $89.48 and a 1 year high of $132.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.47.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total value of $2,411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,751 shares in the company, valued at $97,133,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,084,960. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

