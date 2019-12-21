Highland Capital Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 79,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 89,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.56.

NYSE RCL opened at $131.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.24 and its 200-day moving average is $113.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $89.48 and a one year high of $132.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $2,411,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,751 shares in the company, valued at $97,133,283.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,960. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.