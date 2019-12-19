Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Stake Boosted by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 691.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392,806 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $47,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,162,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,476,000 after acquiring an additional 210,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,276,000 after acquiring an additional 561,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,837,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,123,000 after purchasing an additional 35,568 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,136,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,210,000 after purchasing an additional 505,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,068,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,709,000 after acquiring an additional 283,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,793,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,084,960 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.84. 89,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,468. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $89.48 and a 1 year high of $131.04.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

