Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.53 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) will post sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.55 billion and the lowest is $2.49 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises posted sales of $2.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full-year sales of $10.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.87 billion to $10.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.60 billion to $11.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $121.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $89.48 and a 52 week high of $131.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.15 and a 200-day moving average of $113.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,793,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,960. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,302.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,177 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,483,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,823,000 after buying an additional 603,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,276,000 after buying an additional 561,317 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,136,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,210,000 after buying an additional 505,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,068,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,709,000 after buying an additional 283,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.