Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Receives Buy Rating from Nomura

Nomura reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) in a research report report published on Wednesday, December 11th, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RCL. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Argus downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.33.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $127.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $89.48 and a 12-month high of $131.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $2,411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,751 shares in the company, valued at $97,133,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,084,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

